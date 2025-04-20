Sunday, April 20, 2025
Diving Travel

Cardonna Adventures and Captain Don’s Habitat Launch Special Promotion

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Bonaire Shore
Bonaire Shore "Zoomy Sky" by Flickr User: Knight725 https://flic.kr/p/8Vquvv

Cardonna Adventures has announced that it is teaming up with Captain Don’s Habitat to honor Captain Don Stewart’s outstanding contribution to the dive industry and the island of Bonaire as a whole.

The campaign will feature 100 days of special event to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the captain.

2025 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Captain Don Stewart, the founder of Bonaire’s first dive resort. Aside from his scuba diving exploits, Captain Stewart was the visionary behind the island’s groundbreaking conservation initiatives.

His efforts have led to the establishment of the Bonaire National Marine Park. He also founded the Council of Underwater Resort Operators of Bonaire. Amongst his many accolades, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame.

The celebrations run from May 3 through August 31, 2025 and will offer resort guests an array of special promotions and benefits, including:

  • Commemorative anniversary gifts
  • Raffles
  • Special events
  • Seminars
  • Professional photo opportunities
  • Exclusive discounts at the resort’s restaurants
  • Specials at the resort shops, and spa
  • Automatic entry into the grand prize draw.

In addition to the above events, Caradonna and Captain Don’s Habitat are offering special promotional pricing during May, June, July and August. In May, guests can book an unlimited dive package for US$100/~€88.

In June, July and August, guests can receive free shore diving alongside reduced-price boat and diving packages.

You can find out more information about the diving specials here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,074FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US