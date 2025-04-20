Cardonna Adventures and Captain Don’s Habitat Launch Special Promotion

Cardonna Adventures has announced that it is teaming up with Captain Don’s Habitat to honor Captain Don Stewart’s outstanding contribution to the dive industry and the island of Bonaire as a whole.

The campaign will feature 100 days of special event to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the captain.

2025 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Captain Don Stewart, the founder of Bonaire’s first dive resort. Aside from his scuba diving exploits, Captain Stewart was the visionary behind the island’s groundbreaking conservation initiatives.

His efforts have led to the establishment of the Bonaire National Marine Park. He also founded the Council of Underwater Resort Operators of Bonaire. Amongst his many accolades, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame.

The celebrations run from May 3 through August 31, 2025 and will offer resort guests an array of special promotions and benefits, including:

Commemorative anniversary gifts

Raffles

Special events

Seminars

Professional photo opportunities

Exclusive discounts at the resort’s restaurants

Specials at the resort shops, and spa

Automatic entry into the grand prize draw.

In addition to the above events, Caradonna and Captain Don’s Habitat are offering special promotional pricing during May, June, July and August. In May, guests can book an unlimited dive package for US$100/~€88.

In June, July and August, guests can receive free shore diving alongside reduced-price boat and diving packages.

You can find out more information about the diving specials here.