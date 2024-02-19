Monday, February 19, 2024
Check Out ‘Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham’

John Liang
By John Liang

'Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham' (Image credit: PBS Terra)
'Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham' (Image credit: PBS Terra)

There’s a really cool YouTube series called “Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham” that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Safina Center Fellow and scientist Jasmin Graham not only hosts the show but directs it, so the show’s original concept creation is centered on science and shark conservation first and foremost, according to the center. It’s also produced by a company owned and operated by people of color.

Additionally, the show discusses a bunch of shark-related topics “by following scientists of color as they conduct their research,” according to the Safina Center:

“The show embraces culture and individual identity by not only highlighting the science and the sharks, but also highlighting the scientists who study them. Every scientist featured on the show is a member of Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS), and we are really excited to highlight all of the important work they do.”

Check out the first episode below.

