Monday, January 15, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Check Out The JOBY SeaPal Underwater Camera Case

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

JOBY SeaPal
JOBY SeaPal

JOBY has announced the launch of its JOBY SeaPal, a premium waterproof phone case for underwater creators.

The new case is a collaboration between JOBY and AquaTech, allowing creators to use their phones to shoot amazing content in and around the water.

The new JOBY SeaPal is designed with mobile content creators in mind, or creators who don’t want to always have a heavy and bulky camera kit on them, while maintaining the ability to quickly create content above and below the water.

Features of the new JOBY SeaPal include:

  • Fully compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S22/S23 and iPhone 12/13/14/15.
  • Designed to be waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.
  • Includes a Bluetooth shutter grip.
  • A quick-release split water dome port that can be used below and above the water.
  • A clear, soft membrane allows full-screen navigation above the water.
  • The Bluetooth shutter grip allows for control below the water.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,794FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,200FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US