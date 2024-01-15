Check Out The JOBY SeaPal Underwater Camera Case

JOBY has announced the launch of its JOBY SeaPal, a premium waterproof phone case for underwater creators.

The new case is a collaboration between JOBY and AquaTech, allowing creators to use their phones to shoot amazing content in and around the water.

The new JOBY SeaPal is designed with mobile content creators in mind, or creators who don’t want to always have a heavy and bulky camera kit on them, while maintaining the ability to quickly create content above and below the water.

Features of the new JOBY SeaPal include:

Fully compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S22/S23 and iPhone 12/13/14/15.

Designed to be waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.

Includes a Bluetooth shutter grip.

A quick-release split water dome port that can be used below and above the water.

A clear, soft membrane allows full-screen navigation above the water.

The Bluetooth shutter grip allows for control below the water.

You can find out more information here.