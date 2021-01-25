Monday, January 25, 2021
Scuba Diving

Check Out The New Diver Medic DEMR Course

By Sam Helmy

-

The Diver Medic Technician Course
In light of its strong growth, The Diver Medic has announced the creation of a new Diving Emergency Medical Responder Course (DEMR).

The new course is aimed at individuals who have a responsibility for prehospital care, whether at work or in a community environment. The course is ideal for everyone, from aquarium staff to the boat crew.

The new course is a natural evolution of the famed Diver Medic courses and represents the most modern, comprehensive and up to date course available today.

To take part in the new course, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be at least 18 years old on the day the course starts.
  • Have basic CPR and AED certification, as well as having a basic knowledge and understanding of First Aid.

You can find out more about the Diver Medic here.

The online course theory can be found here, and you can email for more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

