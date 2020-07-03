Friday, July 3, 2020
Check Out U.S. Marine Sanctuaries Virtually This Summer

By John Liang

NOAA Get Into Your Sanctuary

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries’ fifth annual “Get into Your Sanctuary” celebration will be held virtually this year.

From July 31st to August 2nd, the sanctuary system is planning a series of virtual events to connect people with America’s most iconic natural and cultural marine resources.

In the meantime, the 2020 Get Into Your Sanctuary photo contest is still underway. Submit your best sanctuary snapshot before Labor Day (Monday September 7th, 2020) in one of four categories: Sanctuary Views, Sanctuary Life, Sanctuary Recreation, and Sanctuaries at Home.

For more info about the virtual “Get Into Your Sanctuary Day,” click here. For more info about the photo contest, click here.

