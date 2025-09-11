Thursday, September 11, 2025
Freediving

CMAS Depth World Championships Day 1: Molchanov Takes Home Men’s Gold in CWT

John Liang
By John Liang

-

2025 CMAS Freediving Depth
2025 CMAS Freediving Depth

Russia’s Alexey Molchanov brought home the men’s gold on Day 1 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Mytikas, Greece.

Molchanov, competing as an independent athlete, successfully dove to an announced depth of 130m/426.5ft in the Constant Weight with fins (CWT) discipline. According to the Molchanovs Facebook page, he was “under stress due to his teammate and friend Andrey Matveenko’s severe conditions.”

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT) (Image credit: Federico Buzzoni)
CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT) (Image credit: Federico Buzzoni)

Greece’s Emmanouil Giankos earned a silver with a dive to 125m/410ft, and Poland’s Matt Malina came in third with a 120m/394ft dive.

In the Men’s M3 Masters category, France’s Sauveur Lococo claimed a World Record for a successful dive to 80m/262ft, while his fellow countrymen Christophe Dromard and Francois Lusignan earned the silver and bronze medals for respective dives of 76m/249ft and 45m/148ft.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1 (CWT)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,042FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US