CMAS Depth World Championships Day 1: Molchanov Takes Home Men’s Gold in CWT

Russia’s Alexey Molchanov brought home the men’s gold on Day 1 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Mytikas, Greece.

Molchanov, competing as an independent athlete, successfully dove to an announced depth of 130m/426.5ft in the Constant Weight with fins (CWT) discipline. According to the Molchanovs Facebook page, he was “under stress due to his teammate and friend Andrey Matveenko’s severe conditions.”

Greece’s Emmanouil Giankos earned a silver with a dive to 125m/410ft, and Poland’s Matt Malina came in third with a 120m/394ft dive.

In the Men’s M3 Masters category, France’s Sauveur Lococo claimed a World Record for a successful dive to 80m/262ft, while his fellow countrymen Christophe Dromard and Francois Lusignan earned the silver and bronze medals for respective dives of 76m/249ft and 45m/148ft.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.