CMAS Depth World Championships Day 5: Piotr Kubiak Wins Gold In CNF, Alexey Molchanov Surprises With Silver

Day 5 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece saw a surprise depth announcement by someone whom observers would have thought he’d have gone deeper.

Poland’s Piotr Kubiak brought home the gold medal with a 91m/299ft dive in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline, while Russia’s Alexey Molchanov — who many thought would have gunned for a much deeper depth — successfully conducted a 90m/295ft dive for the silver medal.

Poland’s Matt Malina, who earlier in the competition earned gold in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline, came in third place with an 88m/289ft dive.

Age is just a number

Just because you’re over 60 years old doesn’t mean you can’t push your limits.

The UK’s David Mellor set a men’s World Record in the Masters 2 (60+) category with a 67m/220ft dive.

France’s Francois Lusignan, who earlier in the competition brought home bronze medals in the FIM and Constant Weight with Fins (CWT) disciplines, set a world record in the Masters 3 (70+) category with a 40m/131ft dive.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.