The Scuba Show scheduled for next month in Long Beach, California might be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an email sent out this week by Scuba Show Producer Mark Young:

“The impact of coronavirus has created a wave of uncertainty throughout the world and in many of your lives. On behalf of the entire Scuba Show team, including our exhibitors and speakers, our thoughts are with you and your families during this trying time. I wanted to personally reach out to you to give you an update on the status of Scuba Show 2020 as of today, April 15.

“At the time of this announcement, the city of Long Beach has ordered the cancellation of all events with a crowd through May 15, and the governor has said that the prospect of having any mass gatherings is ‘negligible at best.’ It’s hard to see how the state of California, the city of Long Beach and/or the convention center will allow mass gatherings by May 30. While we wait on official advisement, we’re actively investigating all options, including alternate dates and virtual platforms. Our utmost priority is ensuring the health and overall well being of all involved in putting on an event of this scale. We hope soon to give you a final decision on the status of the 2020 Scuba Show.

“If you need to book travel or make hotel reservations to attend the event, I recommend holding off until we have clarification. If you pre-purchase tickets for Scuba Show 2020, you will have the option of a refund when the show is cancelled or a refund or transfer if the show is rescheduled.

“Thank you for your patience as we figure out how best to proceed.”

For more info, go to the Scuba Show website.