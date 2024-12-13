Crosskix Launches Tetra Style Dive Fin Shoe

Crosskix launched its Tetra Style Dive Fin Shoe at the recent DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The shoe is popular in the diving community, and many divers who prefer open-heel fins love to wear this comfortable shoe. Features of the Crosskix Tetra Style Shoe include:

Hybrid design ideal for above and below the waves.

lightweight

Quick drying, so is ideal for a day at the beach.

Quick draining and breathable.

The Crosskix is an ideal shoe for diving, or for those who like to transfer rapidly between water and land activity.

You can learn more about the Tetra at www.crosskix.com.