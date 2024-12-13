Friday, December 13, 2024
Scuba Diving

Crosskix Launches Tetra Style Dive Fin Shoe

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Crosskix shoes
Crosskix shoes

Crosskix launched its Tetra Style Dive Fin Shoe at the recent DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The shoe is popular in the diving community, and many divers who prefer open-heel fins love to wear this comfortable shoe. Features of the Crosskix Tetra Style Shoe include:

  • Hybrid design ideal for above and below the waves.
  • lightweight 
  • Quick drying, so is ideal for a day at the beach.
  • Quick draining and breathable. 

The Crosskix is an ideal shoe for diving, or for those who like to transfer rapidly between water and land activity.

You can learn more about the Tetra at www.crosskix.com.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,217FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US