Monday, January 27, 2025
Crowdfunding Campaign Underway To Honor The Crew of a Sunken WW2 Warship

John Liang
By John Liang

The White Ensign flies again on destroyer HMS Exmouth after a team of divers surveyed the wreck (Image credit: Royal Navy)
A civilian dive team that surveyed the wreck of the British Royal Navy warship HMS Exmouth is conducting a crowdfunding campaign to add the names of the ship’s crew — all of whom were lost when the ship sank — to be added to a Royal National Lifeboat Institution boat.

On January 20, 1940 HMS Exmouth was on escort duty in the Moray Firth when she was torpedoed by a German submarine. The ship sank in minutes, with the loss of all 190 crew.

Last August, a volunteer team of civilian divers conducted a survey of the World War II destroyer under a license from the Ministry of Defence.

The survey is part of a wider project to raise awareness of the loss and ensure the heritage of this site is preserved.

A wreath was laid at Wick Cemetery, beside the graves of 18 sailors who washed ashore. The team then met with members of the local community to share their experiences of the wreck, and see the artifacts of remembrance in Saint Fergus Church.

The team will now spend the next few months collating and reviewing the imagery, before releasing a report and website so the wider public can “see” the wreck as she is today.

Donations to the RNLI will not only help save lives at sea, it will help preserve the memory of HMS Exmouth’s crew. For each multiple of £50 (~€59/~US$62) donated, one of the crew’s names will be added to the new Exmouth lifeboat.

You can donate at justgiving.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

