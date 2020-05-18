The Divers Alert Network has announced that it is extending its liability insurance coverage for 90 days to help dive pros weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move affects professional, group professionals, and general liability policyholders. The extension will apply automatically to all policies active on May 1st, 2020. So if you have a policy that is active during that date, your liability coverage will be extended automatically, and you don’t have to do anything.

New customers purchasing insurance are allowed under this new initiative to initially pay 25% of the annual cost of the insurance, with the balance due in 90 days. Business purchasing group cover can take advantage of a third-party financing program (if they qualify) and can pay the balance in nine monthly installments.

According to DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle:

“DAN remains committed to doing everything possible to help our business and professional members succeed during these unprecedented times. We are confident that this program, which is fully subsidized by DAN, will offer substantive relief from the financial strain imposed upon dive businesses by the COVID-19 pandemic.”