Monday, November 11, 2024
DAN Launches Every Diver Campaign

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

DAN Every Diver Campaign
DAN Every Diver Campaign

The Divers Alert Network has announced the launch of its Every Diver campaign, featuring a host of testimonials from DAN members.

The campaign aims to raise awareness in the diving community about the benefits and features of a DAN membership.

The campaign features stories and testimonials from a wide range of members who have all benefited from DAN medical, safety and other expertise. The campaign took six months to film and featured members from both coasts of the US.

According to DAN Director of Marketing Steve Jamroz:

“Our ‘Every Diver’ campaign is not about an individual, or one segment of the industry:  Students, dive pros, explorers, freedivers, underwater photographers, technical divers, public safety divers, recreational divers, and rebreather divers can all benefit from having DAN on their side.”

While DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“When a diver becomes a DAN member, it doesn’t just benefit them — the whole industry becomes stronger and safer. Membership opens channels of communication that allow us to reach the diver with educational messages and practical knowledge to enhance their safety. And we reinvest membership dues to fund our research and other dive safety initiatives. It’s a win for everyone.”

You can find out more information here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

