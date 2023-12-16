DAN Launches Fundraising Appeal To The Dive Community

The Divers Alert Network has launched a fundraising appeal to help promote and advance the cause of dive safety for all divers worldwide.

The appeal aims to raise funds for DAN’s efforts in helping foster a culture of dive safety around the world.

Funds raised from the campaign will go towards the following activities:

Advocating for diver safety.

Training and safety.

Research and development.

Providing Emergency assistance to divers.

Commenting on the campaign, DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle stated:

“Dive safety is a shared commitment, and we believe in the strength of our community to make a significant impact. By donating to DAN, divers contribute to the development of educational programs, emergency response services, and critical research that collectively enhance the safety of the sport we all love.”

You can find out more and donate here.