Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Dates Announced For REEF’s Upper Keys Derby

By Sam Helmy

The dates for the Reef Environmental Education Foundation’s 2020 lionfish derby has been announced.

The event will be taking place between September 10-13, 2020. This year will be unlike any other due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from enhanced hygiene measures, the event will also be socially distanced.

During the event, teams are allowed to hunt lionfish from sunrise to sunset on Friday and Saturday, Sept 11-12. And fish can be hunted with net or spear, while snorkeling, freediving, or on scuba.

The event features several prizes including:

  • Smallest lionfish.
  • Largest lionfish.
  • Most lionfish.

Due to the full range of talent participating in the event, there are two divisions of competition in the “most lionfish” category. Divers can compete in either the “Reef Defenders” or Apex Predators division.

All fish have to be turned in by Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.

You can find out more information about the event here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
