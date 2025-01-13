Monday, January 13, 2025
DEMA Boat Act Support Letter Features Over 80 Signatures

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dive Boat (Adobe Stock)

Over 82 dive industry professionals and scuba retailers have signed a letter to the US Congress urging support for the DIVE BOAT Act, according to DEMA.

The letter was sent to the House of Representatives on November 26, 2024. 

In the letter, the signatories address the horrible impact the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) will have on the dive industry in the US. The legislation has led to massive unjustified insurance premium hikes for the industry.

As such, the letter urges the representatives to implement the changes and exemptions in the DIVE BOAT Act, to spare the industry and its consumers from unjust price increases. 

You can vie the DEMA letter here.

Sam Helmy
