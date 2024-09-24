Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Scuba Diving

DEMA Launches ‘Dive Pros Of Canada’ Pilot Program

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Ocean Canada (AdobeStock)
Ocean Canada (AdobeStock)

The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association has launched a new initiative shining a spotlight on its international members and the local diving industries, communities and professionals around the world.

To that end, a pilot program — Dive Pros of Canada — has been unveiled.

“Dive Pros of Canada is dedicated to highlighting the unique stories of our Canadian members, exploring local trends, interests, and even public policy issues. Through DEMA’s numerous online and social media channels, we aim to showcase and deepen the understanding of Canada’s professional diving community.”

Go to dema.org to learn more about the initiative.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,188FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US