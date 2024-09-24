DEMA Launches ‘Dive Pros Of Canada’ Pilot Program

The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association has launched a new initiative shining a spotlight on its international members and the local diving industries, communities and professionals around the world.

To that end, a pilot program — Dive Pros of Canada — has been unveiled.

“Dive Pros of Canada is dedicated to highlighting the unique stories of our Canadian members, exploring local trends, interests, and even public policy issues. Through DEMA’s numerous online and social media channels, we aim to showcase and deepen the understanding of Canada’s professional diving community.”

Go to dema.org to learn more about the initiative.