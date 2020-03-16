Marine artist Simon Morris has been accepted as a member of Canada’s prestigious Conservation Foundation.

Conservation Foundation membership is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an artist. Their membership spans the globe, comprising the most gifted wildlife and nature artists along with leading conservationists. Only artists with a lifelong passion and commitment to their art and a lifelong defense of the natural world are even considered for admittance.

Morris was accepted at the highest level – Signature Member, something he called “a truly humbling experience.”

Morris’s relationship with nature and the ocean is long and storied. When he first placed his face in the cold waters off the Canadian coast of British Columbia, he knew this was going to be a long-standing affair. Over those years, his love for the ocean has grown. His expression for that love comes out in his sculptures. He has dedicated his life and his art to the conservation of the water. His sculptures, placed around the world underwater stand guard for the ocean, reminding us all how precious and fragile the ocean is.

Artists for Conservation Foundation is a Canadian organization whose mission is “to support wildlife and habitat conservation and environmental education through art that celebrates nature.”

The foundation represents over 500 artists from 30 countries, all of the artists committed to conservation. These artists have come together, using the power of art and the passion that art instills in all of us, to inspire a movement to preserve and nurture nature.