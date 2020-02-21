Scuba diving rehabilitation charity Deptherapy is joining forces with its training agency partner RAID at this weekend’s GO Diving Show at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, UK.

You’ll get to hear the latest news from Deptherapy and RAID, when Deptherapy Chairman Richard Cullen heads to the Inspiration Stage to talk about the latest exciting developments in Adaptive Scuba Diving.

Cullen will be presenting at 1pm on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February, alongside some of the divers who have benefitted from the transformational and life saving Deptherapy training program.

Since last summer, RAID has been the official training agency partner of Deptherapy & Deptherapy Education and the charity is registered as a RAID Dive Center.

Deptherapy and RAID are working together to develop a new approach to Adaptive Teaching for those who have mental and/or physical challenges.

You’ll find Team Deptherapy in the RAID Village all weekend. Learn more about Adaptive Scuba Diving, chat with the team, buy an exclusive event t-shirt, or make a much-needed donation to the charity.

For more information about the work of Deptherapy & Deptherapy Education, visit www.deptherapy.co.uk.