Wednesday, November 20, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageDiving Travel

Dirty Dozen Expeditions Invites You to Dive the Galapagos Islands With The Legendary Jill Heinerth

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

-

Dirty Dozen Expeditions Founder Aron Arngrimsson
Dirty Dozen Expeditions Founder Aron Arngrimsson

Dirty Dozen Expeditions specializes in expertly curated technical diving itineraries that explore some of the most remote and fascinating places on the planet.

What sets them apart is their passion for advancing the dive industry by fostering connections among top-level divers.

Each trip brings together a unique team of like-minded individuals, striking the perfect balance between serious exploration and good fun. As founder Aron Arngrimsson says:

“This is more than your average dive trip. What more could you want when life onboard is as fascinating and enjoyable as life beneath the surface?”

Expeditions Ahoy

Guided by world-renowned explorer Jill Heinerth, this upcoming expedition announced at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas takes you into the heart of the Galapagos Islands’ incredible biodiversity and world-famous wildlife. For CCR divers seeking extended bottom times in one of the planet’s most pristine ecosystems, this is the ultimate adventure.

Join Dirty Dozen Expeditions aboard the Calipso from August 6–13, 2026, for a CCR-only expedition, featuring special guest Jill Heinerth.

Important Details for CCR Divers:

  • Decompression Diving: Not permitted.
  • Certification Prerequisites: MOD 1 with at least 50 dives on the rebreather you’ll be using.

If recreational diving is more your style, Dirty Dozen Expeditions is also hosting an Open Circuit expedition from August 13–20, 2026, with Heinerth onboard. This trip offers equally thrilling opportunities to explore the Galapagos while adhering to strict no-decompression diving rules.

Important Details for Open Circuit Divers:

  • Certification Prerequisites: Advanced Open Water with at least 50 dives.
  • Decompression Diving: Not permitted.

Whether you’re diving CCR or Open Circuit, these trips promise unforgettable encounters with the Galapagos’ iconic marine life and an extraordinary learning opportunity with Jill Heinerth.

Pricing per expedition will be US$7,750/~€7,314/~£6,111.

Check out their vibes on their adventure packed YouTube channel for some awesome content about their destinations.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for all their latest trip announcements, news and exploration updates.

 

 

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,137FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US