Dirty Dozen Expeditions Invites You to Dive the Galapagos Islands With The Legendary Jill Heinerth

Dirty Dozen Expeditions specializes in expertly curated technical diving itineraries that explore some of the most remote and fascinating places on the planet.

What sets them apart is their passion for advancing the dive industry by fostering connections among top-level divers.

Each trip brings together a unique team of like-minded individuals, striking the perfect balance between serious exploration and good fun. As founder Aron Arngrimsson says:

“This is more than your average dive trip. What more could you want when life onboard is as fascinating and enjoyable as life beneath the surface?”

Expeditions Ahoy

Guided by world-renowned explorer Jill Heinerth, this upcoming expedition announced at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas takes you into the heart of the Galapagos Islands’ incredible biodiversity and world-famous wildlife. For CCR divers seeking extended bottom times in one of the planet’s most pristine ecosystems, this is the ultimate adventure.

Join Dirty Dozen Expeditions aboard the Calipso from August 6–13, 2026, for a CCR-only expedition, featuring special guest Jill Heinerth.

Important Details for CCR Divers:

Decompression Diving: Not permitted.

MOD 1 with at least 50 dives on the rebreather you'll be using.

If recreational diving is more your style, Dirty Dozen Expeditions is also hosting an Open Circuit expedition from August 13–20, 2026, with Heinerth onboard. This trip offers equally thrilling opportunities to explore the Galapagos while adhering to strict no-decompression diving rules.

Important Details for Open Circuit Divers:

Certification Prerequisites: Advanced Open Water with at least 50 dives.

Not permitted.

Whether you’re diving CCR or Open Circuit, these trips promise unforgettable encounters with the Galapagos’ iconic marine life and an extraordinary learning opportunity with Jill Heinerth.

Pricing per expedition will be US$7,750/~€7,314/~£6,111.

Check out their vibes on their adventure packed YouTube channel for some awesome content about their destinations.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for all their latest trip announcements, news and exploration updates.