Discovery Cove Partnering with Guy Harvey for Summer Vacation Giveaway

John Liang
By John Liang

The Discovery Cove resort in Orlando, Florida has teamed up with artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey for a month-long social giveaway to celebrate the summer season.

Valued at more than US$4,600/~€4,292, the giveaway for a family of four includes:

  • a two-night hotel stay at a Discovery Cove partner hotel;
  • four signature dolphin swim + day resort packages to Discovery Cove;
  • a private VIP cabana;
  • four premium drink packages (for guests 21+ years of age); and
  • a complimentary digital photo package.

A Guy Harvey prize package containing one $200/~€187 virtual gift card (valid at GuyHarvey.com only), four limited-edition signed and numbered lithographs and four signed copies of Harvey’s latest book “10,000 Chicken Sandwiches” is also included.

According to Discovery Cove’s Park President Brad Gilmour:

“Summer is right around the corner, and we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Harvey and his team to giveaway this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Discovery Cove is a tropical oasis that is relaxing, fun and educational. This experience will immerse guests in all the park has to offer while also celebrating our conservation efforts along with Dr. Harvey’s commitment to marine conservation efforts, thus continuing our shared mission of advancing animal conservation and education.”

Giveaway entries can be submitted through May 31 by visiting the official Guy Harvey website at guyharvey.com.

 

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

