Dive RAID Adds X-CCR Courses To Its Line-Up

Dive RAID International announced that it has added a course for the X-CCR series of units to its lineup of rebreather courses.
The X-CCR is amongst the newest and most cutting-edge systems on the market today. Features of the X-CCR include:
- Two canister types, one made from aluminum and one from Delrin.
- Oxygen and Diluent tank capacity ranging from two to seven liters.
- Radial scrubber guaranteed for a whopping six-hour duration.
- Swagelok QC6 quick connects for quick gas onboarding and change.
- Three O2 sensors
- Shearwater SOLO board to control the head.
- Heads Up Display
- Built-in Carbon Dioxide sensor.
- Tested to 150m/492ft in the factory.
