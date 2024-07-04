Dive RAID Adds X-CCR Courses To Its Line-Up

Dive RAID International announced that it has added a course for the X-CCR series of units to its lineup of rebreather courses.

The X-CCR is amongst the newest and most cutting-edge systems on the market today. Features of the X-CCR include:

Two canister types, one made from aluminum and one from Delrin.

Oxygen and Diluent tank capacity ranging from two to seven liters.

Radial scrubber guaranteed for a whopping six-hour duration.

Swagelok QC6 quick connects for quick gas onboarding and change.

Three O2 sensors

Shearwater SOLO board to control the head.

Heads Up Display

Built-in Carbon Dioxide sensor.

Tested to 150m/492ft in the factory.

