Thursday, July 4, 2024
Scuba Diving

Dive RAID Adds X-CCR Courses To Its Line-Up

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

X-CCR | Expedition grade mixed gas rebreather
X-CCR | Expedition grade mixed gas rebreather

Dive RAID International announced that it has added a course for the X-CCR series of units to its lineup of rebreather courses.

The X-CCR is amongst the newest and most cutting-edge systems on the market today. Features of the X-CCR include:

  • Two canister types, one made from aluminum and one from Delrin.
  • Oxygen and Diluent tank capacity ranging from two to seven liters.
  • Radial scrubber guaranteed for a whopping six-hour duration.
  • Swagelok QC6 quick connects for quick gas onboarding and change.
  • Three O2 sensors
  • Shearwater SOLO board to control the head.
  • Heads Up Display
  • Built-in Carbon Dioxide sensor.
  • Tested to 150m/492ft in the factory.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,707FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US