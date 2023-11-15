Dive Xtras Scooters Are Now App-Enabled

All Dive Xtras underwater scooters now have Bluetooth programming capability, the company unveiled this week at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans.

Before, you had to plug the scooter into a computer with a micro-USB cable to go in and change the coding. The new feature allows the diver to wirelessly set up the gear settings he or she wants.

The scooters now have a “jump speed” setting where you can set a certain speed in case you need to accelerate to power through a current. It can also be set up to only go up to a certain speed (something dive shops would be interested in).

Two other new features to the scooters are “untangle” and “reverse” modes. If you get tangled in a line or kelp, the propeller will go into a state that allows the diver to untangle it. In “reverse” mode, the diver can get on top of the scooter a bit and then reverse out of a tight spot, say in a cave or a wreck.

Any scooter that has been ordered in the last month that shipped in the last week already has this update. The app is available for US$2 on the Google and Apple Stores.

Dive Xtras scooters range in price from US$1,800/€~1,659 to $7,300/~€6,728.

For more info, go to dive-xtras.com.