DIVEVOLK Expands Its Underwater Smartphone Line

DIVEVOLK continues to innovate with its popular underwater smartphone touch screen housing, now updated to support the iPhone 16 series.

The housing, showcased at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas, also comes in two new eye-catching colors: Dreamy Pink and Starlight Grey. Renowned for its full touchscreen capability, the housing allows divers to use every function of their phone, including the native camera and advanced features like boost mode, which requires a simple swipe on the device.

Depth-rated to 60 meters (200 feet), this versatile accessory retails for US$239/~€230.

Adding to their lineup of accessories, DIVEVOLK has introduced the powerful SL120 Underwater Video Light.

Designed for serious underwater imagery, the SL120 boasts an impressive 12,000 lumens and a wide 120-degree beam angle. With a runtime of approximately 30 minutes, it’s perfect for capturing vibrant marine life and scenes.

The light is depth-rated to 100 meters (330 feet) and retails for US$798/~€766, complementing the company’s existing line of accessories with trays, lenses and filters.

For more information, visit DIVEVOLK.com.