DIVEVOLK Expands Its Underwater Smartphone Line

Sunday, November 24, 2024
Nola Schoder
-

DIVEVOLK continues to innovate with its popular underwater smartphone touch screen housing, now updated to support the iPhone 16 series.

The housing, showcased at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas, also comes in two new eye-catching colors: Dreamy Pink and Starlight Grey. Renowned for its full touchscreen capability, the housing allows divers to use every function of their phone, including the native camera and advanced features like boost mode, which requires a simple swipe on the device.

Depth-rated to 60 meters (200 feet), this versatile accessory retails for US$239/~€230.

Adding to their lineup of accessories, DIVEVOLK has introduced the powerful SL120 Underwater Video Light.

Designed for serious underwater imagery, the SL120 boasts an impressive 12,000 lumens and a wide 120-degree beam angle. With a runtime of approximately 30 minutes, it’s perfect for capturing vibrant marine life and scenes.

The light is depth-rated to 100 meters (330 feet) and retails for US$798/~€766, complementing the company’s existing line of accessories with trays, lenses and filters.

For more information, visit DIVEVOLK.com.

DIVEVOLK Smartphone Housing (Photo courtesy DIVEVOLK)
DIVEVOLK Smartphone Housing (Photo courtesy DIVEVOLK)
Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

