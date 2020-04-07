The EUROTEK Advanced Diving Conference planned for later this year has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the 2020 dates hadn’t yet been announced, previous conferences had been held in December.

According to a Facebook post:

“We are saddened to announce that due to the COVID-19 crisis, all plans for EUROTEK 2020 have been shelved for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately because the situation is so fluid, it makes committing to future dates challenging. Rest assured that EUROTEK will return!”