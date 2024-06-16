‘Everybody Should Scuba Dive’ Book Now Available

“Everybody Should Scuba Dive!” by author Kenny Dyal and illustrator Dinosaur House is available and is perfect for kids interested in diving.

Dyal was one of the youngest people to learn to dive. As a result, he has developed a passion for the sport and is now a Course Director with a glittering career in diving.

The book makes an ideal gift and is part of a two-part series. The other book, “How To Become a Scuba Diver,” was published in 2021 by the same author and illustrator.

You can find the book here.