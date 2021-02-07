Exploring the Alien World of Brine Pools

This week’s video is from the ocean exploration and media channel OceanX… again exploring the deepest depths of our oceans.

Very few humans have ever seen the mysterious brine pools in person. This is an alien landscape of underwater lakes so salty that they kill most fish who get too close. The brine pools, however, are also thriving ecosystems, host to many species, and with a unique microbiological makeup that makes them extremely valuable to study. As the OceanX team worked with the BBC on “Blue Planet II,” advisor scientists Dr. Sylvia Earle (of Mission Blue) and Dr. Samantha “Mandy” Joye descended in the Alucia submersibles to visit the brine pools and collect samples from this rarely visited ecosystem, which could lead to medical breakthroughs or provide clues to the origins of life.

