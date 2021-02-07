Sunday, February 7, 2021
Video Of The Week

Exploring the Alien World of Brine Pools

By DeeperBlue.com

-

0

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week

Freediving Giant Bait Balls In Western Australia

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving giant bait balls in Western Australia
Read more
Video Of The Week

Under Ice in the Muskoka Lakes

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Under Ice in the Muskoka Lakes
Read more
Video Of The Week

Freediving Australia’s Secret Sinkholes

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving Australia's Secret Sinkholes
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:26:31

Fallen Oak

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Light Flight
Read more
Video Of The Week

Light Flight

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Light Flight
Read more

This week’s video is from the ocean exploration and media channel OceanX… again exploring the deepest depths of our oceans.

Very few humans have ever seen the mysterious brine pools in person. This is an alien landscape of underwater lakes so salty that they kill most fish who get too close. The brine pools, however, are also thriving ecosystems, host to many species, and with a unique microbiological makeup that makes them extremely valuable to study. As the OceanX team worked with the BBC on “Blue Planet II,” advisor scientists Dr. Sylvia Earle (of Mission Blue) and Dr. Samantha “Mandy” Joye descended in the Alucia submersibles to visit the brine pools and collect samples from this rarely visited ecosystem, which could lead to medical breakthroughs or provide clues to the origins of life.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

Exploring the Alien World of Brine Pools 1
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US