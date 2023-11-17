Friday, November 17, 2023
First Look At The OTS ECLI-7 Multi Battery Charging Station at DEMA Show

By Victoria Brown

OTS at DEMA 2023

Ocean Technology Systems showcased its ECLI-7 Multi Battery Charging Station at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans.

The system allows users to charge up to six PowerCom/MilCom Wireless Diver Units plus one PowerCom/Milcom Wireless Surface Station simultaneously using a single outlet, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and multiple outlets.

No more tangled cords and multiple chargers — just six diver units on one plug, minimizing electrical hazards on-site.

Designed specifically for military use, these units combine power coms and lithium-ion technology, making it an obvious choice for recreational and dive professionals.

A cheeky added feature is the whiteboard and dry-erase pen that seats neatly in the box so you can doodle while you charge.

The system retails for US$4,099/~£3,302/~€3,778.

For more info, go to oceantechnologysystems.com.

Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

