First Look At The OTS ECLI-7 Multi Battery Charging Station at DEMA Show

Ocean Technology Systems showcased its ECLI-7 Multi Battery Charging Station at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans.

The system allows users to charge up to six PowerCom/MilCom Wireless Diver Units plus one PowerCom/Milcom Wireless Surface Station simultaneously using a single outlet, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and multiple outlets.

No more tangled cords and multiple chargers — just six diver units on one plug, minimizing electrical hazards on-site.

Designed specifically for military use, these units combine power coms and lithium-ion technology, making it an obvious choice for recreational and dive professionals.

A cheeky added feature is the whiteboard and dry-erase pen that seats neatly in the box so you can doodle while you charge.

The system retails for US$4,099/~£3,302/~€3,778.

For more info, go to oceantechnologysystems.com.