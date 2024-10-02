Fourth Element Unveils New Pelagic Dive Watch

The folks at Fourth Element have unveiled the new Pelagic Diving Watch.
According to Fourth Element:
“Named after the vast reaches of the open ocean, the Pelagic combines exceptional craftmanship with high-specification engineering. Designed in the UK and hand-built in Switzerland, it is rated to a depth of 500m. The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss made precision self-winding movement. This is a watch suitable for the most extreme environments on Planet Earth.”
Other features include:
- Movement: 26 Jewel Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic with hacking function
- Water resistance: 500m / 1640ft
- Helium escape valve: 9 o’clock
- Crown: screw down locking
- Case width: 44mm
- Case thickness: 14mm
- Shatter and scratch resistant sapphire crystal
- Lug to lug: 52mm
- Case material: 316l brushed stainless steel
- Bezel: 120-click unidirectional with black ceramic insert
- Swiss Super-LumiNova C3 on markers and hands
- Strap: 22mm silicone/rubber strap or brushed stainless steel bracelet
- Warranty: 2 years
- Swiss made
The watch retails for £1475/US$1975/€1795/AUD$2950/CAD$2595.
For more info about the watch, go to fourthelement.com.