Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Fourth Element Unveils New Pelagic Dive Watch

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fourth Element's New Pelagic Diving Watch made in partnership with Leven Creative
Fourth Element's New Pelagic Diving Watch made in partnership with Leven Creative

The folks at Fourth Element have unveiled the new Pelagic Diving Watch.

According to Fourth Element:

“Named after the vast reaches of the open ocean, the Pelagic combines exceptional craftmanship with high-specification engineering. Designed in the UK and hand-built in Switzerland, it is rated to a depth of 500m. The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss made precision self-winding movement. This is a watch suitable for the most extreme environments on Planet Earth.”

Other features include:

  • Movement: 26 Jewel Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic with hacking function
  • Water resistance: 500m / 1640ft
  • Helium escape valve: 9 o’clock
  • Crown: screw down locking
  • Case width: 44mm
  • Case thickness: 14mm
  • Shatter and scratch resistant sapphire crystal
  • Lug to lug: 52mm
  • Case material: 316l brushed stainless steel
  • Bezel: 120-click unidirectional with black ceramic insert
  • Swiss Super-LumiNova C3 on markers and hands
  • Strap: 22mm silicone/rubber strap or brushed stainless steel bracelet
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Swiss made

The watch retails for £1475/US$1975/€1795/AUD$2950/CAD$2595.

For more info about the watch, go to fourthelement.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

