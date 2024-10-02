Fourth Element Unveils New Pelagic Dive Watch

The folks at Fourth Element have unveiled the new Pelagic Diving Watch.

According to Fourth Element:

“Named after the vast reaches of the open ocean, the Pelagic combines exceptional craftmanship with high-specification engineering. Designed in the UK and hand-built in Switzerland, it is rated to a depth of 500m. The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss made precision self-winding movement. This is a watch suitable for the most extreme environments on Planet Earth.”

Other features include:

Movement: 26 Jewel Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic with hacking function

Water resistance: 500m / 1640ft

Helium escape valve: 9 o’clock

Crown: screw down locking

Case width: 44mm

Case thickness: 14mm

Shatter and scratch resistant sapphire crystal

Lug to lug: 52mm

Case material: 316l brushed stainless steel

Bezel: 120-click unidirectional with black ceramic insert

Swiss Super-LumiNova C3 on markers and hands

Strap: 22mm silicone/rubber strap or brushed stainless steel bracelet

Warranty: 2 years

Swiss made

The watch retails for £1475/US$1975/€1795/AUD$2950/CAD$2595.

For more info about the watch, go to fourthelement.com.