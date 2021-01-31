Freediving Giant Bait Balls In Western Australia

This week’s video is from Underwater Photographer Alfred Minnaar as he takes a group diving the amazing giant bait balls of Ningaloo Reef Western in Australia.

The video is peppered with some fantastic experiences for the divers and as there are several popular underwater photographers on the trip you get to see stills of their photos during the course of the video as well. Inspiration not only on the diving but for those who are budding UW photographers.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

