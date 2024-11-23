From Lionfish Derbies to Reef Debris: How ZooKeeper Combines Fun and Conservation

ZooKeeper isn’t just about creating innovative tools — they’re leading the charge in lionfish management and ocean conservation.

At this year’s DEMA Show, they reinforced their commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while making lionfish hunting and underwater cleanups more accessible and enjoyable.

Supporting over 20 lionfish derbies and events annually across Florida, ZooKeeper plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the lionfish invasion. These events bring together divers and conservationists to tackle the invasive species, which threatens coral reefs and native marine life. Beyond Florida, ZooKeeper also organizes trips throughout the Caribbean, inviting participants to “Come and Slay With Us.”

ZooKeeper’s efforts go beyond events — they also focus on education. Certified instructors on their team offer training for the Lionfish Specialty Certification, equipping divers with the skills needed to hunt lionfish responsibly and effectively.

Expanding their impact to underwater cleanups, ZooKeeper introduced a rubber debris funnel designed to streamline the collection of marine debris. This flexible, practical tool fits into the top of their lionfish containment unit, making it easy to gather and dispose of tangled fishing lines, hooks, and other debris during dives.

ZooKeeper also participated in Lionfish University’s yearly seminar, which provides an in-depth update on the lionfish invasion. Attendees heard from leading experts and scientists on the current state of the invasion in the Western Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and the rapidly growing hotspot in the Mediterranean.

This free session was a unique opportunity to learn the latest insights and connect with other conservation-minded divers.

For more info about ZooKeeper’s efforts, go to lionfishzk.com.