Garmin is Eco-Friendly With the Release of the Descent G1 Solar-Ocean Edition

Jennifer Morgan
Garmin’s G1 Solar-Ocean Edition dive watch — unveiled at the 2023 DEMA Show in New Orleans — is an example of how conservation integration is possible in the world of dive computers.

Ocean-bound recycled plastic has replaced the Housing, Bezel and Buttons on the Solar-Ocean Edition.

Other key features include:

  • Up to 25 hours in Dive mode, 124 days in Smart watch mode, and 39 hours in GPS mode when solar charged.
  • Stores up to 200 dives
  • Water rated to 100m/328ft
  • Tested to US military 810 standards
  • Ocean-inspired Azure Blue Color
  • Compatible with inReach satellite communicators
  • Built-in 3 Axis Compass
  • Body Battery Energy Monitoring
  • Hydration Tracking
  • Women’s Health Tracking
  • Tide Data
  • Surfline
  • All-Day Respiration

The G1 Solar-Ocean Edition will retail for US$649.99/~€599.

For more information, go to Garmin.com.

