Garmin is Eco-Friendly With the Release of the Descent G1 Solar-Ocean Edition

Garmin’s G1 Solar-Ocean Edition dive watch — unveiled at the 2023 DEMA Show in New Orleans — is an example of how conservation integration is possible in the world of dive computers.
Ocean-bound recycled plastic has replaced the Housing, Bezel and Buttons on the Solar-Ocean Edition.
Other key features include:
- Up to 25 hours in Dive mode, 124 days in Smart watch mode, and 39 hours in GPS mode when solar charged.
- Stores up to 200 dives
- Water rated to 100m/328ft
- Tested to US military 810 standards
- Ocean-inspired Azure Blue Color
- Compatible with inReach satellite communicators
- Built-in 3 Axis Compass
- Body Battery Energy Monitoring
- Hydration Tracking
- Women’s Health Tracking
- Tide Data
- Surfline
- All-Day Respiration
The G1 Solar-Ocean Edition will retail for US$649.99/~€599.
For more information, go to Garmin.com.