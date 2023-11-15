Garmin is Eco-Friendly With the Release of the Descent G1 Solar-Ocean Edition

Garmin’s G1 Solar-Ocean Edition dive watch — unveiled at the 2023 DEMA Show in New Orleans — is an example of how conservation integration is possible in the world of dive computers.

Ocean-bound recycled plastic has replaced the Housing, Bezel and Buttons on the Solar-Ocean Edition.

Other key features include:

Up to 25 hours in Dive mode, 124 days in Smart watch mode, and 39 hours in GPS mode when solar charged.

Stores up to 200 dives

Water rated to 100m/328ft

Tested to US military 810 standards

Ocean-inspired Azure Blue Color

Compatible with inReach satellite communicators

Built-in 3 Axis Compass

Body Battery Energy Monitoring

Hydration Tracking

Women’s Health Tracking

Tide Data

Surfline

All-Day Respiration

The G1 Solar-Ocean Edition will retail for US$649.99/~€599.

For more information, go to Garmin.com.