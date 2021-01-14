Friday, January 15, 2021
Scuba Diving

GUE Releases New, Updated Edition Of ‘Fundamentals Of Better Diving’

GUE Releases New, Updated Edition Of 'Fundamentals Of Better Diving' 1
By John Liang

-

GUE Fundamentals of Better Diving
GUE's "Fundamentals of Better Diving"

Global Underwater Explorers have released a new edition of “The Fundamentals of Better Diving.”

The new edition charts a fresh course for those seeking to get the most out of their diving, demonstrating what is distinctive in both GUE’s theory as well as practice. The book is a treasure trove of useful information regarding skill enhancement, team orientation, and risk mitigation—invaluable for experienced technical divers as well as beginners.

While the first edition of this book defined and popularized the value of standard protocols, the new edition provides a clearer prescription for divers seeking to adopt sound diving practices while augmenting their diving capacity and underwater readiness. Enhancing underwater competency reduces stress and results in a more joyful and expansive diving experience.

The book features 10 chapters filled with everything from dive planning and underwater stability to refined propulsion and diving physiology.

The Fundamentals of Better Diving,” available in six languages (English, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese), can be purchased through GUE.com for US$24.95/€19.95, as well as directly from GUE, some Halcyon Dealers, and GUE Dive Centers.

GUE's 'Fundamentals of Better Diving'
GUE’s ‘Fundamentals of Better Diving’

 

GUE Releases New, Updated Edition Of 'Fundamentals Of Better Diving' 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Hollis Adds More Colors To Its F1 LT Fin Line-up

Sam Helmy -
Hollis has added two new colors (yellow and white) to its lineup of F1 LT fins.
Read more
Scuba Diving

DAN Launches 2021 Webinar Series

John Liang -
The Divers Alert Network has launched a new series of live monthly webinars on its DAN TV YouTube channel.
Read more
Scuba Diving

RAID Releases Second Issue Of ‘The Edge’ Magazine

Sam Helmy -
RAID has announced the publication of the second edition of its online magazine, "The Edge."
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,625FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US