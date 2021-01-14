GUE Releases New, Updated Edition Of ‘Fundamentals Of Better Diving’

Global Underwater Explorers have released a new edition of “The Fundamentals of Better Diving.”

The new edition charts a fresh course for those seeking to get the most out of their diving, demonstrating what is distinctive in both GUE’s theory as well as practice. The book is a treasure trove of useful information regarding skill enhancement, team orientation, and risk mitigation—invaluable for experienced technical divers as well as beginners.

While the first edition of this book defined and popularized the value of standard protocols, the new edition provides a clearer prescription for divers seeking to adopt sound diving practices while augmenting their diving capacity and underwater readiness. Enhancing underwater competency reduces stress and results in a more joyful and expansive diving experience.

The book features 10 chapters filled with everything from dive planning and underwater stability to refined propulsion and diving physiology.

“The Fundamentals of Better Diving,” available in six languages (English, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese), can be purchased through GUE.com for US$24.95/€19.95, as well as directly from GUE, some Halcyon Dealers, and GUE Dive Centers.