Hollis Adds More Colors To Its F1 LT Fin Line-up

Hollis has announced that its F1 LT fins will now have two additional color choices.

Up to now, the fins were only available in Grey. However, embracing a little more color, you will now be able to pick up the F1 LT in yellow or white. A longtime favorite of technical divers, features of the F1 fins include:

Made from a rugged SEBS compound.

Lightweight for ease of transportation.

Shaped to offer improved Hydrodynamic kicking efficiency.

Compact for diving in tighter spaces.

