Friday, January 15, 2021
Hollis Adds More Colors To Its F1 LT Fin Line-up

By Sam Helmy

Yellow Hollis F1 Fins
Hollis has announced that its F1 LT fins will now have two additional color choices.

Up to now, the fins were only available in Grey. However, embracing a little more color, you will now be able to pick up the F1 LT in yellow or white. A longtime favorite of technical divers, features of the F1 fins include:

  • Made from a rugged SEBS compound.
  • Lightweight for ease of transportation.
  • Shaped to offer improved Hydrodynamic kicking efficiency.
  • Compact for diving in tighter spaces.

You can find out more here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

