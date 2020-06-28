Sunday, June 28, 2020
Video Of The Week

In The Land Of Orcas – Freediving With Whales In Norway

By DeeperBlue.com

-

156

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week
00:09:52

Top 10 Freediving Spots

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Top 10 Freediving Spots
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:05:20

Blue Whale | The Hunt: Hunger at Sea

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Blue Whale | The Hunt: Hunger at Sea
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:11:07

Dancing Through the Waters | Julie Gautier

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Dancing Through the Waters | Julie Gautier
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:13:32

Lessons from Jeju | Freediving and Motherhood with Kimi Werner

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Lessons from Jeju | Freediving and Motherhood with Kimi Werner
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:05:10

The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life
Read more

This week’s video comes from YouTuber Travel Ons as he travels to above the arctic circle to Skjervøy, Norway to go freediving with Orcas.  Some epic cinematic footage both above and below the water.   Whilst we feel cold just watching the video it has added another trip onto our bucket list.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

284,108FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,329FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,361FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US