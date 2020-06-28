In The Land Of Orcas – Freediving With Whales In Norway

This week’s video comes from YouTuber Travel Ons as he travels to above the arctic circle to Skjervøy, Norway to go freediving with Orcas. Some epic cinematic footage both above and below the water. Whilst we feel cold just watching the video it has added another trip onto our bucket list.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

