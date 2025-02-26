Isla Marisol Offers A Whole Bunch of Amenities

Isla Marisol Resort in Belize is offering a bunch of amenities that make it a good place to visit.

Here’s why it should be on your travel list:

1. Unspoiled Private Island Paradise: Located on Glover’s Reef Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Isla Marisol offers a secluded, peaceful retreat far from crowds. You’ll be surrounded by crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches and breathtaking sunsets.

2. Diving & Snorkeling: Glover’s Reef is home to some of the healthiest coral reefs in the Caribbean, making it a dream destination for divers and snorkelers. Explore vibrant coral gardens, swim with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, and experience thrilling night dives.

3. Marine Life Encounters: From March to June, you can witness whale sharks migrating, along with countless tropical fish, dolphins, and even bioluminescent plankton lighting up the waters at night.

4. Fishing Paradise: Whether you love fly fishing, deep-sea fishing, or reef fishing, Isla Marisol offers some of the best fishing in Belize. Catch snapper, tarpon, bonefish and more.

5. Overwater & Beachfront Accommodations: Stay in cabanas right on the beach or over the water, waking up to the sound of waves and stunning sunrises every morning.

6. Local Cuisine: Enjoy freshly caught seafood, traditional Belizean dishes like Hudut, and farm-to-table meals prepared with fresh island ingredients.

7. Adventure & Relaxation: Whether you’re looking for thrilling adventures or a peaceful getaway, Isla Marisol offers the perfect balance. Discover underwater landscapes, kayak or paddleboard, cast a line and reel in a catch or simply unwind in a hammock with a tropical drink.

8. Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Travel: As an eco-friendly resort, Isla Marisol says it is committed to sustainable tourism, protecting marine life, and preserving the island’s natural beauty.

9. Full Moon Magic: Visiting between March and June? The full moon brings moonlit waters and vibrant marine activity.

10. Island Vibes & Hospitality: With warm, friendly staff and a laid-back island atmosphere, you’ll feel right at home in paradise.

The resort offers a range of snorkeling packages ranging in price from US$75/~€71 to $780/~€742 and dive packages ranging from $100/~€95 to $1,275/~€1,212, depending on the length of stay.

For more info, go to islamarisolresort.com.