Isla Marisol Offers A Whole Bunch of Amenities

Diving at Isla Marisol Resort in Belize
Isla Marisol Resort in Belize is offering a bunch of amenities that make it a good place to visit.

Here’s why it should be on your travel list:

1. Unspoiled Private Island Paradise: Located on Glover’s Reef Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Isla Marisol offers a secluded, peaceful retreat far from crowds. You’ll be surrounded by crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches and breathtaking sunsets.

2. Diving & Snorkeling: Glover’s Reef is home to some of the healthiest coral reefs in the Caribbean, making it a dream destination for divers and snorkelers. Explore vibrant coral gardens, swim with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, and experience thrilling night dives.

3. Marine Life Encounters: From March to June, you can witness whale sharks migrating, along with countless tropical fish, dolphins, and even bioluminescent plankton lighting up the waters at night.

4. Fishing Paradise: Whether you love fly fishing, deep-sea fishing, or reef fishing, Isla Marisol offers some of the best fishing in Belize. Catch snapper, tarpon, bonefish and more.

5. Overwater & Beachfront Accommodations: Stay in cabanas right on the beach or over the water, waking up to the sound of waves and stunning sunrises every morning.

6. Local Cuisine: Enjoy freshly caught seafood, traditional Belizean dishes like Hudut, and farm-to-table meals prepared with fresh island ingredients.

7. Adventure & Relaxation: Whether you’re looking for thrilling adventures or a peaceful getaway, Isla Marisol offers the perfect balance. Discover underwater landscapes, kayak or paddleboard, cast a line and reel in a catch or simply unwind in a hammock with a tropical drink.

8. Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Travel: As an eco-friendly resort, Isla Marisol says it is committed to sustainable tourism, protecting marine life, and preserving the island’s natural beauty.

9. Full Moon Magic: Visiting between March and June? The full moon brings moonlit waters and vibrant marine activity.

10. Island Vibes & Hospitality: With warm, friendly staff and a laid-back island atmosphere, you’ll feel right at home in paradise.

The resort offers a range of snorkeling packages ranging in price from US$75/~€71 to $780/~€742 and dive packages ranging from $100/~€95 to $1,275/~€1,212, depending on the length of stay.

For more info, go to islamarisolresort.com.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

