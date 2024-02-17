Saturday, February 17, 2024
Jerry Beaty Joins Sea Of Change Foundation Board

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Sea Of Change Foundation
Sea Of Change Foundation

The Sea of Change Foundation has announced that Jerry Beaty is joining its Board of Directors.

Beaty has served on the Foundation’s Board of Advisors since 2014, however he will now be serving as a director due to his exemplary service.

He has a long and established career in the dive industry, having began his journey in the industry back in the 1970’s. Beaty then went on to found Sun Tours, the largest dive wholesale travel company that catered for dive retailers and their students. His many achievements and accolades in the industry include:

  • Dive Training Magazine Advertising Manager.
  • Associate Publisher of the Dive Training Magazine.
  • Part of the team behind the Supplied Air Snorkeling for Youth (SASY) program.

Commenting on his appointment, Beaty stated:

“I greatly value the excellent work of the Sea of Change Foundation and am honored to join the Board of Directors in continuing our support of community-based conservation work around the world.”

While Wayne Brown, the foundation’s chairman of the board and CEO of Aggressor Adventures, stated:

“Recognizing the dedication, skills, and experience Jerry brings to the Foundation, we look forward to working with him for another decade or more.”

The Foundation’s Executive Director Samantha Whitcraft added:

“Jerry’s expertise and guidance in the field of marine conservation and coral reefs restoration has always been invaluable to me and the Foundation; I’m thrilled he’ll now be serving as a Director.”

Jerry Beaty
SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

