Lisa Niver To Appear In Author’s Corner At DEMA

PADI Divemaster and author Lisa Niver is set to appear at two locations at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Niver will be at the Author’s Corner and the Solomon Islands booth. Her memoir is “BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.” At the Author’s Corner, she will be discussing her memoir.

Niver will also be available at the Solomon Islands booth to discuss her 50 Things Before 50 project. These are 50 transformative experiences, many involving scuba and their pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.

“BRAVE-ish” documents Niver’s journey to complete 50 goals and challenges that helped the author discover who she is. These are wide-ranging and include scuba and sky diving, as well as a host of other activities that pushed her limits and boundaries. In the book, you follow Niver on her journey that takes in various destinations like Cuba, Bonaire, French Polynesia and the Solomon Islands.

