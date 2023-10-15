Sunday, October 15, 2023
Scuba DivingDEMA Show Coverage

Lisa Niver To Appear In Author’s Corner At DEMA

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Lisa Niver diving in Bonaire (Photo courtesy Lisa Niver)
Lisa Niver diving in Bonaire (Photo courtesy Lisa Niver)

PADI Divemaster and author Lisa Niver is set to appear at two locations at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Niver will be at the Author’s Corner and the Solomon Islands booth. Her memoir is “BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.” At the Author’s Corner, she will be discussing her memoir.

Niver will also be available at the Solomon Islands booth to discuss her 50 Things Before 50 project. These are 50 transformative experiences, many involving scuba and their pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.

“BRAVE-ish” documents Niver’s journey to complete 50 goals and challenges that helped the author discover who she is. These are wide-ranging and include scuba and sky diving, as well as a host of other activities that pushed her limits and boundaries. In the book, you follow Niver on her journey that takes in various destinations like Cuba, Bonaire, French Polynesia and the Solomon Islands.

You can find out more about the book and author here.

Braveish 2023 Niver Cover

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,762FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,280FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US