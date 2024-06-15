Saturday, June 15, 2024
Master Dive Theory With 'The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving'

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving
The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving

The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving” by author Marc Luxen and illustrator Sally Powell will allow you to grasp everything you want to know about dive theory in one easy place.

The book is a veritable encyclopedia and covers almost every aspect of dive theory. Sections covered in the book include:

  • The environment: Offers an overview of the aquatic world and its influences.
  • The physics of diving: This section covers the broad aspects of the physics of diving, although the authors keep it light with little to no numbers.
  • Physiology: learn what is happening inside our body when we dive and breathe compressed gas under pressure.
  • Decompression Theory: The final section brings everything together the various developments in Deco theory and where it stands today.

The book is available in paperback or on Kindle.

You can find the book here.

Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving
Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

