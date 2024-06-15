Master Dive Theory With ‘The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving’

“The Theory of Recreational Scuba Diving” by author Marc Luxen and illustrator Sally Powell will allow you to grasp everything you want to know about dive theory in one easy place.

The book is a veritable encyclopedia and covers almost every aspect of dive theory. Sections covered in the book include:

The environment: Offers an overview of the aquatic world and its influences.

Offers an overview of the aquatic world and its influences. The physics of diving: This section covers the broad aspects of the physics of diving, although the authors keep it light with little to no numbers.

This section covers the broad aspects of the physics of diving, although the authors keep it light with little to no numbers. Physiology: learn what is happening inside our body when we dive and breathe compressed gas under pressure.

learn what is happening inside our body when we dive and breathe compressed gas under pressure. Decompression Theory: The final section brings everything together the various developments in Deco theory and where it stands today.

The book is available in paperback or on Kindle.

You can find the book here.