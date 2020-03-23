The chairman of NAUI Worldwide recently sent out a message to his membership about how the organization is responding to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Michael Feld:

“As a worldwide association, NAUI has a special kinship with its members. We are not a monolithic organization, but an Association of equals, all working together for a common cause, with common needs and goals. Our collective success is dependent on the health and well-being of all our members and the vibrancy of our member businesses. The Board of Directors and the leadership and staff at NAUI Services Group (NSG) think about this all the time and are deeply committed to making sure we come through this situation better and stronger on the other end.

“The impact on all of us is being felt in many meaningful ways. Dive trade and consumer shows have been postponed and businesses have been put on pause. In the United States and abroad, gatherings are highly discouraged or outright forbidden, with more draconian measures under consideration or already in place. It is likely that there will be more restrictions of movement as time goes on until this virus is under control and abated. We don’t know all the implications yet, the situation is highly fluid, but we are doing everything we can to be nimble and prepared for anything coming our way.”

Feld also emphasized NAUI’s e-learning courses:

“As a modern educational organization, we have advantages that we can leverage. E-Learning is available in an ever-expanding number of languages and more will be coming online as time passes. In-home activities are necessarily on the rise, and this is a perfect time to consider a marketing strategy that will include not only e-Learning, but virtualized academic sessions and planning for future practical sessions and open water dives. Best of all, we have the most competitive pricing in the industry, which makes doing business as NAUI easier during difficult times.”

Read his full message here.