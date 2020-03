If you have a cool story about how you started out as a freediver, the folks at the Freedive Cafe Podcast would love to talk to you.

Anyone interested should send Freedive Cafe Podcast host Donny McFarlane a brief outline of your own freediving journey story and what inspires you to do this sport.

If selected, you’ll do a Skype chat with Donny where you can talk about how you became a freediver.

So send your outline to Donny either via Facebook messenger, or directly to his email.