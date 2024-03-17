Sunday, March 17, 2024
New Curacao Coral Nursery Supported By The Sea of Change Foundation

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

New coral grows off Curacao

The Sea of Change Foundation has announced that it is supporting the creation of a new boulder coral nursery in Curacao.

The new nursery is the work of Reef Renewal and is hosted by Ocean Encounters at Mambo Beach’s Stella Maris dive site.

Construction on the nursery began in January 2024 and was completed shortly after. The new nursery features a wide range of corals, including:

  • Globed star coral (Orbicella annularis)
  • Mountainous star coral (Orbicella faveolata)
  • Great star coral (Montastrea cavernosa)
  • Pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus)

The new nursery was built in consultation with coral restoration expert Ken Nedimyer and was initially stocked with over 1,100 fragments.

Commenting on the work, Foundation Board Chairman Wayne Brown stated:

“Indeed, at the Sea of Change Foundation 100% of the funds we raise go to conservation projects that align with our on-going goal to create positive change.”

While Samantha Whitcraft, the Foundation’s executive director, added:

“We are committed to supporting the vital work of restoring coral reefs so future generations of divers can also enjoy them.”

Meanwhile, Reef Renewal Curacao’s Project Manager Tripp Funderburk said:

“We are grateful to all our partners and the Sea of Change Foundation for their support in creating this important new coral nursery.”

You can find out more information here.

