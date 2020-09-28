New Mini-Documentary Released By Maxwel Hohn

Filmmaker Maxwel Hohn has released a new mini-documentary titled “TADPOLES: The Big Little Migration.”

The new short film is available for free across multiple streaming platforms, including Instagram and Hohn’s website.

The film is a labor of love that took over four years to shoot. The filmmaker would regularly visit a secluded lake on Vancouver island to shoot video and stills of the western toad tadpoles in action. The film document the daily migration the tadpoles undertake and the risks they run. Commenting on his film, Maxwell said:

“Documenting almost the entire life cycle of an animal is rare, challenging, and lots of fun. Being able to capture something as unique as following the toad’s incredible underwater metamorphosis over the 6-8 weeks has been a passion project from the start. The guessing game of figuring out the daily routine of the tadpoles required patience, observation and a healthy dose of curiosity in order to ‘think’ like a tadpole. For me as a photographer I really wanted to document each of those moments to share everything I’ve learnt from observing these fascinating little creatures.”

You can visit Hohn’s website here, or check out the documentary below.