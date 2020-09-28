Monday, September 28, 2020
Ocean

New Mini-Documentary Released By Maxwel Hohn

New Mini-Documentary Released By Maxwel Hohn 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Tadpoles-The Big Little Migration
Tadpoles-The Big Little Migration

Filmmaker Maxwel Hohn has released a new mini-documentary titled “TADPOLES: The Big Little Migration.”

The new short film is available for free across multiple streaming platforms, including Instagram and Hohn’s website.

The film is a labor of love that took over four years to shoot. The filmmaker would regularly visit a secluded lake on Vancouver island to shoot video and stills of the western toad tadpoles in action. The film document the daily migration the tadpoles undertake and the risks they run. Commenting on his film, Maxwell said:

“Documenting almost the entire life cycle of an animal is rare, challenging, and lots of fun. Being able to capture something as unique as following the toad’s incredible underwater metamorphosis over the 6-8 weeks has been a passion project from the start. The guessing game of figuring out the daily routine of the tadpoles required patience, observation and a healthy dose of curiosity in order to ‘think’ like a tadpole. For me as a photographer I really wanted to document each of those moments to share everything I’ve learnt from observing these fascinating little creatures.”

You can visit Hohn’s website here, or check out the documentary below.

New Mini-Documentary Released By Maxwel Hohn 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,159FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,508FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,257FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US