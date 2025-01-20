New ‘Ultimate Dive Sites’ Book Set To Launch

A new book by acclaimed underwater photographer Todd Thimios is set for release soon.

“Ultimate Dive Sites” is a tour du force to some of the best dive sites around the planet for both professional and recreational divers.

The book covers a wide range of destinations, from diving with orcas in icy Antarctic waters to gliding with manta rays in the tropical haven that is Raja Ampat. In addition, Thimios brings a unique perspective to diving as a submersible pilot who has dived from 1,000 to 3,000 meters, or 3,000 to 10,000 feet.

The book features over 50 dive sites that will take your breath away. Each site is illustrated with some of Thimios’ stunning images.

You can find out more information here.