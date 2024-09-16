New World and National Records Emerge as 2024 AIDA Depth Freediving World Championship Concludes in Corsica

The final day of the 2024 AIDA Depth World Championship in Ajaccio, Corsica, culminated with the men’s Free Immersion (FIM) event, which had previously been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Free Immersion, a freediving discipline in which athletes descend and ascend by pulling on a rope without fins, saw athletes face colder-than-usual water temperatures, adding an extra layer of difficulty.

Despite these challenges, the event showcased remarkable performances, highlighting the resilience and skill of the world’s top freedivers.

What is Free Immersion (FIM)?

This discipline is similar to Constant Weight No Fins in that the diver uses only a wetsuit and a small amount of weight; however, in this case, the diver can only use the guide rope for propulsion. Divers do this discipline both in a “head down” and “head up” position.

Men’s Podium in Free Immersion (FIM)

Petar Klovar – 127m – Croatia’s Petar Klovar secured the gold medal with an outstanding 127-meter dive, reinforcing his status as one of the sport’s elite athletes. His consistent performance throughout the championship solidified his dominance in the field. Abdelatif Alouach – 111m – Corsican athlete and co-organizer of this year’s championship, Abdelatif Alouach of France, claimed silver with an impressive 111-meter dive, showcasing his prowess in challenging conditions. Vitomir Maricic – 109m – Croatian Vitomir Mari?i? rounded out the podium with a bronze-winning 109-meter dive, adding to his impressive results in earlier events. His experience and consistency proved crucial in navigating the tough conditions.

Additionally, several National Records were set:

Jihoon Jang (Korea) – 100m – This is the third National Record for Korea’s strongest athlete during this event.

– 100m – This is the third National Record for Korea’s strongest athlete during this event. Marcell Bago (Hungary) – 86 meters

Overall Performances and Winners

During the 2024 AIDA Depth World Championship, athletes from around the world came together to push the limits of human potential, excelling across all four disciplines of freediving: Free Immersion (FIM), Constant Weight (CWT), Constant Weight Without Fins (CNF), and Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB).

Men’s Overall Winners

Petar Klovar (Croatia) – Petar Klovar, who already impressed by claiming gold in FIM with a remarkable 127-meter dive and gold in CNF, took home the Men’s Overall Champion title. His bronze medal in CWTB further demonstrated his versatility across multiple disciplines. Jihoon Jang (Korea) – South Korea’s Jihoon Jang earned silver overall with steady and powerful dives across all events. Known for his resilience and skill, Jang was a standout performer throughout the competition. Vitomir Maricic (Croatia) – Vitomir Maricic, who claimed bronze in FIM, also placed third in the Men’s Overall category, showcasing his consistent excellence across various disciplines.

Women’s Overall Winners

Marianna Gillespie (Individual international athlete) – Marianna Gillespie earned the Women’s Overall Champion title for an impressive third consecutive time. Her performance included a stunning 100-meter CWT dive in challenging conditions and podium placements in three other disciplines. Talya Davidoff (South Africa) – Talya Davidoff secured second place in the Overall category, setting two Continental Records for Africa and impressing throughout the competition. Enchante Gallardo (USA) – Enchante Gallardo of the United States claimed third place. She performed strongly throughout the event, displaying her overall abilities.

Record-Breaking Achievements

At the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship, numerous World, Continental, and National Records were broken.

World Record

Alexey Molchanov set a new World Record in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) with a 125-meter dive, breaking his own previous record.

Continental Records

Enchante Gallardo (USA, Hawaii)

91 meters in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

94 meters in Free-Immersion (FIM)

Talya Davidoff (South Africa)

84 meters in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

60 meters in Constant Weight No-Fins (CNF)

National Records

Thirty-six national records were set by athletes for their respective countries, including:

Maria Bobela Klovar (Poland)

Talya Davidoff (South Africa)

Nikita Fima Atriyu (Indonesia)

Janita Kulkula (Finland)

Estefania Dejuk (Costa Rica)

Marine Simonis (Belgium)

Marta Gil and Laia Sopeña (Spain)

Yulia Marievich (Latvia)

Amal Alnabwany (Syria)

Tatiana Mendes Barbosa (Cape Verde)

Enchante Gallardo (USA)

Jihoon Jang (Korea)

Gonzalo Cortes Tavara (Peru)

Marcell Bago (Hungary)

Andres Leon (Costa Rica)

Tommi Pasanen (Finland)

Watch The Highlights

Conclusion

The 2024 AIDA Depth World Championship has been a testament to the dedication, training, and resilience required to compete at this level. Each diver pushed the boundaries of physical and mental endurance, setting new records and achieving remarkable feats. The event celebrated the strength of the freediving community and the relentless pursuit of excellence in this extraordinary sport.