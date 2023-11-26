Sunday, November 26, 2023
NOAA Launches A New Online Coral Reef Data Visualization Tool

A coral biologist measures the size and condition of corals encountered along a transect on an American Samoa reef. (Image credit: NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Coral Reef Monitoring Program (NCRMP) has launched a new data visualization tool that provides free and easy-to-access information on the status of US coral reefs.

It’s the first tool focusing on shallow tropical coral reef data to be hosted on the NOAA GeoPlatform, which is the agency’s central hub for geospatial data and tools.

The new tool gives scientists and students a one-stop information hub to access and understand NOAA’s shallow tropical coral data that they can customize to focus on coral trends across specific timescales, locations, coral or fish species, climate data and socioeconomics.

According to Nicole LeBoeuf, assistant administrator of NOAA’s National Ocean Service:

“NOAA’s coral monitoring activities represent a truly comprehensive array of data and information — from biological and physical characteristics of reefs to insights into how surrounding communities perceive and protect their reef resources. This user-friendly tool represents a leap forward in making our extensive data accessible and analysis-ready.”

While Jennifer Koss, director of NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, added:

“This tool is a game-changer. To have this data available in an accessible, visual format will enable scientists and managers to make on-the-ground assessment and conservation decisions more easily. This is also a chance for researchers, students and engaged conservationists to gain an understanding of U.S. coral reef ecosystems and how people value them.”

Check out the new tool here.

SourceNOAA
