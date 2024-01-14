Ocean Exchange Announces 3 Guy Harvey Foundation Winners

Ocean Exchange has announced the recipients of the three Guy Harvey Foundation awards.

Ocean Exchange is a pioneer in supporting the work of finding a sustainable blue economy and healthy ocean. The three awards are as follows:

2023 Guy Harvey Foundation Collegiate Award: $10,000 presented to OnDeck Fisheries for their work on fishing monitoring and sustainable fisheries management.

The Guy Harvey Foundation Conservation and Nexus Art Award: $1,000 awarded to Florida Atlantic University High School senior Ava Detassis for her proposal "Sarcasm for Sargassum: A Fashion Brand Sustained by Sargassum."

The Guy Harvey Foundation and Ocean Exchange Scholar Award: $500 awarded to FAU High School sophomore Kezia Abraham, for her proposal "Use of Sargassum as a Formidable Agricultural Biofertilizer and Ruminant Feed."

Commenting on the first award, Jessica Harvey, the Guy Harvey Foundation CEO, stated:

“OnDeck Fisheries AI’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence software exemplifies a commitment to sustainable fisheries monitoring, aligning seamlessly with our mission to protect and preserve marine life. This award celebrates not just a remarkable achievement, but a visionary leap toward a future where technology and conservation harmoniously coalesce. We congratulate OnDeck Fisheries AI on their achievement and for igniting this wave of enthusiasm and hope for the sustainable future of our marine ecosystems.”

She added about the GHF Conservation, Scholar and Nexus Art Awards:

“It is so important for us to inspire, educate and engage the next generation of marine conservationists and that’s what we aspire to do with the GHF Conservation, Scholar and Nexus Art Awards…I love that Ava combined sustainability and fashion in her proposal, since our brand is committed to making products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education and, like her, we are focused on making responsible apparel that consumers can feel good about wearing. The Guy Harvey brand continuously implements innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices, using REPREVE polyester and new THREADCYCLED technology (repurposing 100% of textile waste into upcycled yarn), and we power our manufacturing facility with solar panels and purify 100% of the water used in the dying and steaming process. Kezia’s proposal aligns perfectly with our mission of finding solutions to conservation through scientific research. Both students are so dedicated to conservation and sustainability. We can all be excited by the direction these budding scientists are taking.”

You can find out more about Ocean Exchange here.