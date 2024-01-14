Sunday, January 14, 2024
Ocean

Ocean Exchange Announces 3 Guy Harvey Foundation Winners

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

3 Guy Harvey Foundation award winners
3 Guy Harvey Foundation Winners

Ocean Exchange has announced the recipients of the three Guy Harvey Foundation awards.

Ocean Exchange is a pioneer in supporting the work of finding a sustainable blue economy and healthy ocean. The three awards are as follows:

  • 2023 Guy Harvey Foundation Collegiate Award: $10,000 presented to OnDeck Fisheries for their work on fishing monitoring and sustainable fisheries management.
  • The Guy Harvey Foundation Conservation and Nexus Art Award: $1,000 awarded to Florida Atlantic University High School senior Ava Detassis for her proposal “Sarcasm for Sargassum: A Fashion Brand Sustained by Sargassum.”
  • The Guy Harvey Foundation and Ocean Exchange Scholar Award: $500 awarded to FAU High School sophomore Kezia Abraham, for her proposal “Use of Sargassum as a Formidable Agricultural Biofertilizer and Ruminant Feed.”

Commenting on the first award, Jessica Harvey, the Guy Harvey Foundation CEO, stated:

“OnDeck Fisheries AI’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence software exemplifies a commitment to sustainable fisheries monitoring, aligning seamlessly with our mission to protect and preserve marine life. This award celebrates not just a remarkable achievement, but a visionary leap toward a future where technology and conservation harmoniously coalesce. We congratulate OnDeck Fisheries AI on their achievement and for igniting this wave of enthusiasm and hope for the sustainable future of our marine ecosystems.”

She added about the GHF Conservation, Scholar and Nexus Art Awards:

“It is so important for us to inspire, educate and engage the next generation of marine conservationists and that’s what we aspire to do with the GHF Conservation, Scholar and Nexus Art Awards…I love that Ava combined sustainability and fashion in her proposal, since our brand is committed to making products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education and, like her, we are focused on making responsible apparel that consumers can feel good about wearing. The Guy Harvey brand continuously implements innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices, using REPREVE polyester and new THREADCYCLED technology (repurposing 100% of textile waste into upcycled yarn), and we power our manufacturing facility with solar panels and purify 100% of the water used in the dying and steaming process. Kezia’s proposal aligns perfectly with our mission of finding solutions to conservation through scientific research. Both students are so dedicated to conservation and sustainability. We can all be excited by the direction these budding scientists are taking.”

You can find out more about Ocean Exchange here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,758FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,100FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US