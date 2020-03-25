On the heels of sending a message last week to PADI members, Drew Richardson, the dive training agency’s president and CEO, this week released a separate message to divers who may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Richardson:

“For our beloved diving family, our friends, and associates in the diving industry across the world, the impact and disruption from COVID-19 is like nothing we have ever seen before. We are bombarded daily by a growing despair, and we wrestle with the fear of what life ahead will bring.

“On behalf of the PADI family, I want to express support for millions of divers, dive centers and resorts, dive leaders and educators, and many colleagues and their loved ones, who are at this minute, suffering, isolated or quarantined.

“I see strength in the beauty, emotion, tenacity and human spirit embedded in our international community of diving. The time is upon us to look within ourselves and to connect with the grace that we love in the world.

“Today, there is wisdom and peace of mind in reflecting on the beauty and majesty of nature. The sanctuary of the oceanic wild, and the rhythm of life contained within beckons.

“Today, there is solace in knowing our beloved dive sites, coral reefs, fish, whales and all creatures do not bear the stress and burden of worrying about the future during this season. Conversely, they are living each day and navigating through the present.

“Today, there is strength in supporting one another in living for today as well. In adapting and surviving so that we can once again return to the diving adventure we love, and focus on being good stewards of the ocean as we emerge from this time.

“We all care deeply about the safety of divers, the health of our local dive businesses, the travel and hospitality business and this hydrosphere. We are called now to reach out to each other in support of one another, to promote healing in meaningful ways. (Please read Ideas to Lean in and Support One Another Now.)

“We are connected through our love of the underwater world. That connection fills both our hearts and souls. Let’s come together in this crisis, focused and unified, to lean in, support each other, and to support our industry. The PADI family of divers, instructors, dive centers and resorts look forward to being there with you when this season is over.

“Together, we will overcome this and we will thrive once again, Seeking Adventure and focusing on Saving the Ocean.

“Please stay well, stay connected and believe in the art of the possible. Surviving each day towards restoring our preferred future for the world.”