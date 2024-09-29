PADI Launches New Global Referral Program

PADI has announced the launch of a new global referral program to help divers recruit their family and friends as new dive buddies.

The new program is very simple to use. Effective immediately, any PADI diver can send their family or friend a 15% discount on the e-learning portion of an open water course.

To make things more attractive for the referring diver, they will receive a 30-day membership to the PADI Club with all the benefits that it entails.

According to PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth:

“PADI’s Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean Together referral program is the latest example of PADI’s investment in creating more business for our members and the diving industry as a whole. The referral program is simple and builds on the passion of scuba divers. We are inspiring, encouraging and enabling divers to refer their friends and family members to diving and bring them into the world’s largest community of ocean lovers and rewarding them for doing so. By referring a friend, it is a two-for-one deal on staying connected, giving and getting exclusive discounts, and saving the ocean together. PADI is investing big in this campaign and we’re encouraging our community of divers, dive professionals and dive centers and resorts to do the same.”

You can find the new referral program here.