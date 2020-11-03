Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Podcast: Our Favorite “Secret” Dive Spots Around the World, and Updates On The Most Significant Underwater Movie Ever Made

By Stephan Whelan

DBP - Episode 20
The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Episode 20 is a special edition – we’ve gathered all the co-hosts together for a fantastic roundtable discussion about our favorite “secret” dive spots around the world that we get to share with each other and of course with you.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

