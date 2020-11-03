Podcast: Our Favorite “Secret” Dive Spots Around the World, and Updates On The Most Significant Underwater Movie Ever Made

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcast

Episode 20 is a special edition – we’ve gathered all the co-hosts together for a fantastic roundtable discussion about our favorite “secret” dive spots around the world that we get to share with each other and of course with you.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.