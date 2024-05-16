Thursday, May 16, 2024
Scuba Diving

RAID Launches New 100,/330Ft Hypoxic Trimix Course

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dive RAID International Offerina a new Trimix Course
Dive RAID International has announced the latest addition to its technical diving course lineup, a 100m/330ft Hypoxic trimix course.

The new course is aimed at divers who are experienced and already comfortable planning and executing deep technical dives and want to take their diving experience to the next level and push deeper using Open Circuit.

The course offers two certification options:

  • Limited Hypoxic Trimix Open Circuit Diver: This certifies divers to use trimix up to a depth of 80m/265ft.
  • Hypoxic Trimix Open Circuit Diver: This certifies divers to use trimix up to a depth of 100m/330ft.

Which course and certification level you plan to take will depend on your needs and individual goals. To choose which is best for you, it is advisable to seek advice from your local RAID center.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

