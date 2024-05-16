RAID Launches New 100,/330Ft Hypoxic Trimix Course

Dive RAID International has announced the latest addition to its technical diving course lineup, a 100m/330ft Hypoxic trimix course.

The new course is aimed at divers who are experienced and already comfortable planning and executing deep technical dives and want to take their diving experience to the next level and push deeper using Open Circuit.

The course offers two certification options:

Limited Hypoxic Trimix Open Circuit Diver: This certifies divers to use trimix up to a depth of 80m/265ft.

Hypoxic Trimix Open Circuit Diver: This certifies divers to use trimix up to a depth of 100m/330ft.

Which course and certification level you plan to take will depend on your needs and individual goals. To choose which is best for you, it is advisable to seek advice from your local RAID center.

You can find out more information here.